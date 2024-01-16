Namma Yatri App: India’s First Community-Driven Ride App Goes Live in Delhi, Know More

Namma Yatri, India’s inaugural open and community-driven ride-booking app and a part of the ONDC Network, has commenced its services in Delhi. This groundbreaking, zero-commission app empowers auto-rickshaw drivers to boost their earnings while delivering affordable and convenient transportation options for citizens. The app's primary objective is to enhance first and last-mile connectivity with metro services.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot officiated the launch event. Namma Yatri App operates with the support of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The aim of ONDC is to establish a user-friendly model that assists small retailers in leveraging digital commerce.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "I think it's a good initiative by the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), and it will bring the drivers and others on the same platform. The drivers are happy, and they will get customers easily. Meanwhile, the customers could also easily book an auto."

Operating on a zero-commission model, the app allows drivers to subscribe for a fee of Rs 25 per day for unlimited rides or Rs 3.5 per trip as a lead generation fee. Notably, drivers have collectively earned Rs 330 crore from rides through the app over the past year. The platform has successfully onboarded over 1.7 lakh drivers and served 40 lakh riders, facilitating a remarkable 20 million rides through the app, as reported by Money Control.