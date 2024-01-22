Narendra Modi enters Ram Temple Premises Carrying Puja Samagri for Consecration Ceremony

After much wait Narendra Modi entered Ram Temple premises carrying puja samagri for consecration ceremony, He is now performing rituals at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Mandir During the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual, the idol of Ram Lalla, representing the young Lord Ram, will be consecrated. This significant event is expected to draw a diverse crowd, including key figures from various religious and spiritual groups across India, representatives from different tribal communities, and notable personalities.



The ceremony is slated to commence at 12.20 pm and is anticipated to conclude around 1 pm, as per the temple trust. Post the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address those gathered.Furthermore, "Prime Minister Modi will engage with the workers who contributed to the temple's construction," revealed a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for overseeing the temple’s construction and management. Prime Minister Modi is also set to visit Kuber Tila, which is home to a recently restored ancient Shiv temple, where he will perform a 'pooja'. The striking Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, designed in the traditional Nagara architectural style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. The temple is supported by 392 pillars and features 44 doors.



Its pillars and walls are adorned with elaborate carvings depicting various Hindu deities. In the temple's main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the idol of Ram Lalla is placed.



The preparatory rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' began on January 16 from the Saryu river and will culminate on Monday afternoon during the 'abhijeet muhurta', as stated by the trust.



The event is expected to attract a large viewership both on television and online, especially since the central government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22, a move followed by several states.