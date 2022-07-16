Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates 94th ICAR Foundation Day 2022

The 94th ICAR Foundation Day and Award Ceremony was organized on Saturday at A P Shinde Symposium Hall, NASC, PUSA, New Delhi.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Parshottam Rupala, Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Kailash Chaudhary along with DG ICAR, Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, inaugurated the ICAR 94th Foundation Day and Awards Ceremony-2022 by lighting the Ceremonial Lamp.

To commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an e-publication has been prepared by compiling success stories of 75,000 farmers out of lakhs of farmers whose incomes have increased. Also, a State-wise brief publication on Doubling Farmers Income has also been prepared. These were released by Agriculture Minister Tomar on the occasion. The e-publication is available on the ICAR website. Tomar also distributed awards to scientists and farmers on the 94th foundation day of ICAR.

Addressing the function organized at ICAR Pusa Campus, Delhi, Tomar said that today is a historic day as the ICAR had decided last year that in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the success stories of 75,000 farmers would be documented whose incomes have doubled or more than doubled.

This compilation of successful farmers will prove to be a milestone in the history of the country, he said. Tomar also released other publications of ICAR. He said that the foundation day of ICAR should be celebrated as 'Sankalp Diwas'. On this occasion, resolutions for the whole year should be taken and they should be fulfilled by the next Foundation Day.

Narendra Singh Tomar said that India is an agricultural country and Agriculture is such a sector in which continuous work needs to be done and solve new challenges. At present, the challenge is to promote Traditional Farming as well as move forward using technology. It is the effort of the Prime Minister that there should be a change in the life of the villagers, poor and farmers, so that infrastructure is improved in the rural areas, life should be easy and Agriculture should be converted into a profitable venture.

Towards this goal, multi-faceted efforts have been made. Funding is being done by implementing schemes to create new jobs. People are being linked with employment, employment opportunities are being created in the agriculture sector.

"When an educated person picks up Agriculture as a profession, then by combining technology with qualification and experience, so many employment opportunities can be created, so that the problem of employment can be solved," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor