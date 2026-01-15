Nation stands proud: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi extend Army Day greetings

New Delhi, Jan 15 Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday extended Army Day greetings and lauded the Indian Army for its unwavering courage, valour and indomitable spirit, particularly highlighting its performance during Operation Sindoor, and said the nation stands proud of the force’s achievements in overcoming multiple challenges.

Army Day has been observed every year since 1949 to commemorate the day General K.M. Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

In his Army Day message, General Chauhan said the Indian Army has a legacy defined by sacrifice and steadfast commitment to the nation.

“Indian Army has a rich history of valour, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation. It has been the cornerstone of the nation’s defence architecture and its most reliable pillar,” he said.

Referring to recent operations, the CDS added, “Army’s indomitable spirit was once again evident during Operation Sindoor, where it demonstrated unyielding courage and tactical brilliance. The nation stands proud of its achievements in overcoming both external and internal challenges.”

At the same time, General Chauhan cautioned against complacency and stressed the need for continuous evolution.

“No service, including the Army, can afford to rest on its past laurels. It must adopt a forward-looking approach, proactively incorporating strategies for future warfare and warfighting,” he said, complimenting the Army for anticipating emerging challenges.

“My compliments to the Indian Army for taking great strides by anticipating tomorrow’s challenges and initiating the modernisation process to maintain the cutting edge,” he added.

The CDS underlined that future conflicts will be increasingly complex and multi-dimensional. “Future wars shall demand Multi-Domain Operations. The Indian Armed Forces must continue to deepen tri-services synergy,” he said, adding that the Indian Army must focus on structural reforms and a cultural shift to achieve greater jointness and integration.

He emphasised that close coordination with the Navy and the Air Force is essential to operate effectively in a multi-domain operational environment.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, General Chauhan said, “On this auspicious day, I extend my deepest appreciation to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, civil defence employees and their families. May your unwavering courage and valour continue to inspire the youth, bringing peace, dignity and honour to our nation. Jai Hind!”

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also conveyed Army Day greetings to all ranks of the Indian Army, veterans, Veer Matas, Veer Naris, defence civilians and their families.

“We salute and honour the supreme sacrifice of our Bravehearts who have laid down their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

Reflecting on the past year, General Dwivedi said it demanded sustained vigilance and decisive operational responses across the security spectrum to safeguard national sovereignty and interests. He said this was clearly demonstrated during Op Sindoor.

“Concurrently, the IA displayed remarkable professionalism in its swift response to the natural calamities both pan-India and in friendly neighbouring countries through HADR Ops and continued to contribute credibly to international peace as part of UNPK missions,” the Army chief said in a statement.

Looking ahead, General Dwivedi announced that 2026 and 2027 have been declared as the Years of Networking and Data-Centricity.

“In furtherance of this momentum, the years of 2026 & 27 have been declared as the Years of Networking and Data-Centricity 2026 & 27 to transform the IA into a data-driven, network-enabled and fully integrated Army with all other stakeholders, so as to win wars in a multi-domain environment across the DIME-T,” he said.

Reaffirming the Army’s commitment to its people, the Army chief said, “Let us reaffirm the sacred commitment and dedication of the IA towards the welfare and dignity of our respected Veterans, Veer Matas, Veer Naris and their families, whose strength and resilience continue to inspire us.”

He added that the Army carries a deep responsibility within the national consciousness and called on personnel to re-dedicate themselves to service.

“As we look ahead, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the Nation in the true spirit of our core ethos of ‘Naam’, ‘Namak’ aur ‘Nishaan’,” he said.

Both the CDS and the Army chief highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of JAI, which stands for Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation.

They said the Army’s vision for the year should prioritise synergy with other services and agencies, promote the development of indigenous defence solutions and foster a strong culture of innovation.

According to them, the Indian Army will play a key role in achieving the national objectives of Viksit Bharat@2047, contributing not only to national security but also to socio-economic progress, disaster relief and comprehensive nation-building efforts under the broader frameworks of the Year of Reforms and the Decade of Transformation.

