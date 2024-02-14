Nation Will Never Forget the Sacrifices…:PM Narendra Modi and CM Eknath Shinde Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Martyrs of Pulwama

On February 14, 2019, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF personnel and detonated it in Pulwama district. 40 jawans were killed, and many others were seriously injured. Today marks 5 years since this tragic event. February 14th is remembered as a black day in the history of India. PM Modi and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde tweeted while remembering this horrifying incident.

Pm Modi Tweet

The country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyred soldiers of Mother India by tweeting. I pay tribute to the brave heroes who died in the Pulwama attack. Their service and their sacrifice for our country will always be remembered," tweeted Modi. Social media is also remembering the martyrs by awakening the memories of that dark day.

I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

Eknath Shinde Tweet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also tweeted that in 2019, terrorists attacked a convoy of CRPF jawans in Pulwama. Heartfelt tributes to the martyred soldiers who achieved heroism in this attack. Eknath Shinde also said that the country will never forget the sacrifice of these brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country.

On the morning of February 14, 2019, Pakistani terrorists attacked a CRPF bus in Pulwama in the Kashmir valley. At that time, 40 CRPF jawans traveling in the bus were martyred. This incident shook the entire country. Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistani terrorist organization, was behind this cowardly attack. In response to this attack, the Indian Army also carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This bold decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also supported by Indian citizens.

Pakistan Connection

On February 14, 2019, a vehicle loaded with 300 kg of explosives hit a CRPF vehicle and blew up an army convoy. 40 Indian soldiers were martyred in it. Therefore, Pulwama attack is considered as one of the major terrorist attacks in India. However, after this attack, India carried out a surgical strike at Balakot and eliminated the terrorists. Also, Pakistan was also retaliated in kind.