Naveen Patnaik completes 25 years in public service, a look at his journey

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today completed 25 years in public service, adding another glorious chapter in his political journey.

Patnaik got elected as MP for the first time from the Aska Lok Sabha constituency on June 1, 1997.

His tireless efforts for the development of Odisha and its 4.5 crore people along with his nation-building activities have led to the emergence of Odisha as a role model in governance and public policy for the nation and the world.

"It has been a nostalgic journey in public life. 25 years back on this day, I was elected as an MP from my state. Gratitude to my 4.5 Cr family for their enduring love and unwavering support", tweeted Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

His journey from a writer to becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in India has truly been a remarkable journey. From winning the Lok Sabha seat of Aska in 1997 which had fallen vacant after the death of his father, the former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik to becoming Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government to becoming Chief Minister of Odisha in 2000.

From the year 2000, he went on to win five consecutive state elections in 2000, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 and thereby created a record of five consecutive wins for a Chief Minister in India.

He was always focused on the aspects of shelter security, food security, health security and social security for the people of Odisha as well as expediting the progress of industry and agriculture.

His journey has been mind-boggling since he took office as Chief Minister of Odisha in 2000 when the treasury of the state was empty and thereafter built it to financial surplus status with single-minded devotion and commitment.

Transformational leadership has been his forte. He has won many international and national laurels. The United Nations felicitated and applauded him for his efficient handling of Disaster Management in the aftermath of Cyclone Phailin with the model of zero casualties.

During COVID, when the country needed oxygen, it was Odisha under his leadership that provided oxygen to various states in India. When the nation did not have a sponsor for the men's and women's Hockey teams of the nation, it was Odisha under his leadership that sponsored both these Hockey Teams of the nation that brought laurels to the country.

His 5-T mantra of Teamwork, Technology, Transparency and Time leading to Transformation has worked wonders at the grassroots of Odisha by bringing a silent revolution in areas of health, education, public governance and cultural development of Odisha.

In these 25 years, he has carved a niche for himself. Today, in India and abroad, Naveen Patnaik is seen as a role model of governance, whose work speaks. He has often said that he speaks less as he believes his work should speak.

While others in the political realm give long speeches, his speeches rarely cross the five-minute mark. He speaks less and works more. A simple man whose journey has created history for India and the world.

He has left a number of innovative creations as a footmark in the sands of time. From turning Odisha from a state which was known in the eighties for hunger and starvation deaths, to transforming the state into a developing and emerging state of Odisha that the whole nation is taking notice of and talking about.

From disaster management to industrialization, from reducing maximum poverty by any state as per Niti Aayog and Planning Commission to providing social security measures for the elderly. From Empowerment of Women through 7 lakh Women Self Help Groups and 80 lakh Women in these SHGs to Mission Mamata which was copied as National Maternity Scheme, Naveen Patnaik has left indelible footmarks in the sands of time.

