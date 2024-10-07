Navratri 2024: PM Modi Pens Garba Song ‘Aavati Kalay’ As Tribute to Goddess Durga (Watch Video)

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Maa Durga in celebration of Navratri by unveiling a Garba song titled "Avati Kalay," which he composed. In a post on X, he stated that the Garba was crafted as a tribute to the strength and grace of Maa Durga.

"It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is Aavati Kalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us. PM Modi also thanked Purva Mantri for singing the Garba. "I thank Purva Mantri, a talented upcoming singer, for singing this Garba and presenting such a melodious rendition of it," he said on X.

Navratri, meaning 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Celebrated with immense devotion across India, the festival involves various rituals and prayers honoring the goddess in her different forms. While Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, only two—Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri are widely celebrated, as they align with the changing of the seasons.

In India, Navratri is observed in diverse ways. In North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, Ramlila, a dramatic re-enactment of scenes from the Ramayana, is organized as part of the festivities.