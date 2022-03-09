Naxals set poclain machine on fire in Bihar's Gaya

Naxals allegedly set a poclain machine on fire near Piparwar village in Gaya's Dumaria block, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ajit Kumar on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We got information that a poclain machine has been burnt. It appears that some unknown criminals have set it on fire for extortion."

Recalling a similar incident that took place in 2020, the SDPO said that the criminals would be sent to jail just like the previous time.

"Earlier also, a JCB was burnt in 2020. Local criminals were involved in the incident including Bhola Yadav. His gang was sent to jail. The criminals would again be recognised and will be sent to jail," Kumar said.

( With inputs from ANI )

