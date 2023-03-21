NBU Row: ABVP activists burn effigy of WB Education Minister in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 21 : The activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) burnt an effigy of West Bengal Education Minister Bratiya Basu on Monday, against the deadlock situation of North Bengal University (NBU), Siliguri.

ABVP state secretary, Shubabrata Adikari said, "NBU is one of the oldest and most renowned universities of North which is passing through a massive crisis. It is happening due to the completion of tenure of the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and accounts officer."

"This protest is against the state government, state education minister and the Chief Minister who are responsible for the university crisis", Adhikari added.

Protesting against the situation, ABVP activists took out a protest rally and then burnt an effigy of the state education minister.

Adhikari also added that the protests will continue until the government take steps to resolve the crisis.

The oldest university of North Bengal has been facing the crisis since January this year following the completion of the tenure of the Vice Chancellor followed by the Finance officer and the Registrar.

