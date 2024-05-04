NCC cadets will be deployed on poll duties in Himachal polls

Shimla, May 4 The Election Commission of India in a unique initiative will deploy National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on poll duties for the four Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to six assembly seats on June 1, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said here on Saturday.

He said this step would go a long way in educating and inspiring the youth while engaging them in the biggest festival of democracy. This will instill ideas of selfless service and develop democratic spirit among the young cadets.

He said the three cadets per polling booth would be deployed based on availability and deployment will be purely on a voluntary basis in such a manner that their station remains within their respective beat and district.

Donning uniform, the NCC cadets will assist police personnel or Home Guard in non-security related duties like traffic arrangement, queue management, assistance to old and persons with disability voters, and any medical emergency, he said.

Garg said the cadets will be given remuneration on analogy of other polling personnel deployed on election duty while food refreshments of Rs150 per day or packed lunch will be given to them. Also, the cadets will be entitled to ex-gratia in case of any unforeseen incident.

