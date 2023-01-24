NCC, Naval cadets gearing up for Republic Day Parade

National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Naval Cadets are gearing up for Republic Day celebrations which will be held in Jammu and Kashmir's Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar on Thursday, January 26.

Enthusiastic Cadets on Tuesday attended a Republic Day rehearsal parade amid severe cold in Srinagar.

"We are very happy that we got a chance to participate in the Republic Parade. We are taught how to behave with seniors during our Training," Arif Ahmad Khan, a Naval Cadet from Srinagar's Amar Singh College said while talking to ANI.

The Main Republic Day parade is being planned at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar.

These cadets from different schools participated in the parade held at NCC headquarters in Srinagar.

Sonali Sharma, an NCC Cadet said, "The motive of the NCC is Unity and discipline. We have come here for a Republic Day Parade going to be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, Srinagar. That is why we are practising here".

NCC Cadets said they arrived early in the morning to participate in the parade to put their best foot forward on Republic Day.

"We are being trained for a style March, which is the main event on Republic Day. We are always high on confidence. We started our training in the morning," Azher, another NCC Cadet said while talking to ANI.

NCC is providing them with all facilities including hostel facilities as a few cadets come from the remotest areas, one of the Cadets said.

Shafiq Ahmad, Parade Instructor, said, "We are imparting training to these boys with a lot of dedication. We are conducting a parade for Republic Day. We are getting a good response from cadets, considering the cold conditions in Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

