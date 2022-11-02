NCP says replicate Morbi hospital makeover plan in all govt hospitals in India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took a swipe at the Centre and said it must replicate the Morbi Civil Hospital's overnight makeover plan across all government hospitls in the country and call it the Gujarat Hospital Model.

The comments came after the hospital in Gujarat's Morbi city was spruced up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there on Tuesday to meet those injured in the suspension bridge collapse which claimed 135 lives, PTI reported.

NCP national spokesman Clyde Crasto in a statement said that a day before the PM's visit, there were visuals of the Morbi Civil Hospital getting a complete makeover and being made to look neat, clean and modern to welcome him.

This makeover will surely help the people who visit the hospital in future. Therefore the questions that arise are, if the government of Gujarat and civic authorities can spruce up a hospital overnight, why can't they do the same to all the hospitals across the state? the NCP leader said.

If the government of Gujarat does not do this across the state, it will prove that the victims of Morbi bridge collapse and the people of Gujarat are not of any importance to them and all this was done only to appease the prime minister, he said.