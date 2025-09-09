NDA victory certain: BJP leaders confident about VP-poll outcome

New Delhi, Sep 9 As voting for the crucial Vice-Presidential election is set to begin on Tuesday, senior BJP leaders have expressed full confidence in the victory of NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is contesting against the INDIA bloc candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy.

Ahead of the vote, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrives at Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal’s residence.

Visuals showed other MPs, including actor-turned-MP Ravi Kishan, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, and prominent public prosecutor-turned-MP Ujjwal Nikam arriving ahead of polls.

BJP MPs Medha Kulkarni, Bhagwat Karad, and Rambhai Mokariya reached the residence of senior BJP leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, underscoring last-minute coordination efforts by the ruling coalition.

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni stated, “C.P. Radhakrishnan serves as a governor; we want him to win, and definitely, the NDA candidate will win. The NDA’s entire planning is complete, and our victory is certain.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Bhagwat Karad remarked, “In today’s Vice Presidential election, NDA has the majority.”

Rambhai Mokariya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, was even more emphatic in his support: “C.P. Radhakrishnan is 100 per cent certain to win. He is number 2 on the ballot paper. Along with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, all MPs from Gujarat and Goa will cast their votes around 10 a.m. Radhakrishnan is from the Sangh, and he will be perfect for the nation’s betterment.”

Union MoS Jayant Chaudhary said, "We are very confident, and the victory will be significant. NDA will win."

BJP MP Kali Charan Singh also expressed confidence, saying, “The NDA alliance candidate is winning.”

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college of 781 members, comprising both the Lok Sabha (542 members) and the Rajya Sabha (239 members). The majority mark stands at 391.

This election was necessitated by the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in July, citing health reasons. The post has remained vacant since then.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to cast the first vote, while Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu, and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde have been appointed as official election agents.

The BJP-led NDA, with its numerical advantage in both Houses of Parliament, is widely expected to secure victory, but the opposition is hoping for some cross-voting to make the contest tighter.

The results of this high-stakes election will shape the leadership of the Rajya Sabha, where the Vice President serves as the ex officio Chairman.

