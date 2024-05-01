NDTV Marathi promises truth, impact; to champion the vision of 'Nava Maharashtra'

Mumbai, May 1 The legacy of NDTV, built on the ethos of truth, precision, and impact, has now extended its reach in the Marathi language.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, NDTV unveiled the sixth addition to its news channel line-up -- NDTV Marathi -- at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The channel was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries to mark the beginning of a new chapter in Marathi journalism.

The grand rollout was attended by a prominent line-up of guests, including Rajya Sabha members Praful Patel and Milind Deora, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir, actress Amruta Khanvilkar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, actor Sharad Kelkar, and director Madhur Bhandarkar.

Congratulating and encouraging the NDTV team, Chief Minister Shinde said, "NDTV shows political news with integrity. NDTV means trust."

He further highlighted the new channel's ethos centered around "Nava Maharashtra," stating, "If we look at Maharashtra in two years, Atal Setu is a game-changer project. The Mumbai Coastal Road has also been started from one side. We gave momentum to many projects."

"NDTV's foray into Marathi news is a testament to the commitment towards delivering quality journalism to diverse linguistic demographics," said Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis.

In line with the channel's philosophy of high-quality, straightforward journalism, he stressed the need for objectivity and neutrality in journalism, noting that a news channel's credibility hinges on its ability to deliver unbiased and accurate information to the public.

To mark this occasion, the network announced a high-impact campaign titled 'Nava Maharashtracha Nava Aawaaz' with actor Riteish Deshmukh to form a strong connection with the real "Marathi Manus".

The campaign was splashed on the front pages of leading Marathi newspapers in Maharashtra.

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his delight, commenting, "It won't be wrong to call NDTV 'Lai Bhari,' a Marathi slang for 'awesome'. NDTV Marathi is laibhari."

"NDTV Marathi, launched on Maharashtra Day, is the sixth channel from the NDTV network. It is our privilege to serve the people of Maharashtra with meaningful, accurate, and trustworthy news and analysis. On this occasion, we are also launching a unique campaign -- 'Let's Start Up in Maharashtra' -- to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit among the state's youth," said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of the NDTV Network.

NDTV Marathi will be available across local cable networks and DTH operators.

