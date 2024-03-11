NEET 2024: National Testing Agency Extends Registration Deadline till March 16



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension to the registration deadline for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG)) 2024. Originally slated for March 9th, 2024, the deadline has been rescheduled to March 16th, 2024, at 11:50 PM. This decision aims to accommodate the needs of NEET candidates. Concurrently, the last date for fee submission has been correspondingly extended.

The NEET (UG) 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on May 5th, 2024, from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM, conducted in pen and paper (offline) mode nationwide. Additionally, the exam will be administered in 14 cities outside India.

Following the direction of the Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission vide letter No. U-15029/05/2023/UGMEB/010660 dated: 04 March 2024, it is informed that all the changes proposed in NEET UG 2024 shall be deferred for the current year i.e. there will be no changes in the terms and conditions except for the syllabus in comparison to the NEET UG 2023. The revised information bulletin is also uploaded for information of all candidates, the official notice stated.