NEET PG 2022: IMA writes to Mansukh Mandviya, requests to postpone NEET Exam

The Medical Association of India (IMA) has written a letter to the Health Minister seeking postponement of NEET PG Exam 2022. The Indian Medical Association has written to the Union Health Minister seeking postponement of NEET PG Exam 2022. The PG exam will be held on May 21. For the past few days, the NEET PG 2021 counseling process has been delayed and many students have been demanding postponement of exams.

Following this, the IMA has also written to the health minister asking him to consider postponing the date of the exam. The NEET 2021 exam was postponed for five months, the Indian Medical Association said in the letter. The exam was held in September. Exam counseling was then postponed till January 2022 due to OBC reservation dispute.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said in a letter to the health minister that the process of counseling for vacancies in the states is expected to be completed by mid-May. The IMA said in a letter that between 5,000 and 100,000 students worked as interns during the Corona pandemic. These students will not be able to sit for the NEET PG exam due to delay in completion of their exams. Therefore, considering the future of the students, the NEET PG exam should be postponed for a few days, the IMA has demanded.