Neighbour held for kidnapping child in Delhi

New Delhi, March 19 Delhi Police has arrested a 46-year-old man from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old child in the northeast Delhi area, an official said on Tuesday.

He said that the kidnapper even forced the child to call mother in order to extort money and tried to drown the child in the Ganga river.

The accused was identified as Viresh a.k.a Veeru a.k.a Bhagat, a resident of Nehru Vihar.

According to police, on March 13, a police control room (PCR) call regarding the kidnapping of a boy from his house was received at Dayalpur police station.

During the probe, the police team thoroughly scanned and analysed the CCTV footage of the cameras installed in the vicinity.

“On the basis of information gathered from technical surveillance and locally deployed sources, the police team managed to identify the suspected person. Through technical inputs, the location of the suspect was traced to the Kalkatti Mandir, Sambhal on the Ganga river bank area,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

A police team was sent to the last traced location and the accused was nabbed from the railway station at Rajghat village.

“The suspected person along with the kidnapped child was seen hiding near a wall of the railway station. As the suspect noticed the police presence, he immediately left the child and tried to flee from the spot but the vigilant team chased and trapped him,” said the DCP.

The DCP said that the child was reunited with his family members.

On interrogation, the accused admitted to his crime and disclosed that he had issues with the child’s family members and to teach them a lesson, he kidnapped the child.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor