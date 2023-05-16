Neither love jihad will work, nor will we allow vicious cycle of religious conversions: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state government took the issue of 'love jihad', 'religious conversion' and promotion of 'terrorist activities' seriously and will not allow such practices in the state.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters about the recent action of Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) against members associated with the radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

"We are getting into the depth of the facts that have come to the fore in connection with the HuT members. One thing is clear that we have taken the issue of love jihad, religious conversion and promotion of terrorist activities very seriously. I want to make it clear that neither love jihad will work, nor we will allow the vicious cycle of religious conversion in the state," CM Chouhan said.

He further said, "Earlier also, we have destroyed SIMI's (Students' Islamic Movement of India) network and will not tolerate such activities at any cost. The investigation into the arrest of HuT members is underway. Madhya Pradesh ATS is working along with the Central Agency."

The chief minister also reacted about name of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik came to light in connection with the religious conversion of one of the arrested HuT members and said the investigation was going on, whoever is guilty would not be spared.

Notably, father of one of the accused, Mohammad Salim (earlier Saurabh Raj Vaidhy), alleged that his son underwent religious conversion and became Salim due to the influence of Zakir Naik.

On May 9, Madhya Pradesh ATS had arrested ten members associated with HuT from Bhopal, one member from Chhindwara district and five members were arrested in Hyderabad on the input of MP police. The team had also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused.

