Nepalese arrested in Goa for possessing narcotics

Panaji, March 7 A 57-year-old Nepal citizen has been arrested by the Goa Police for allegedly possessing 930 grams of narcotics substance - 'charas' valued at Rs 3.72 lakh.

Superintendent of Police (Crime branch) Nidhin Valsan informed that the accused person is identified as Datta Bahadur Nath, a native of Dang Ghorai, Dharma Nepal.

"Upon specific information, the Crime Branch team lead by Police Inspector Laxi Amonkar and staff conducted a narcotic raid on Monday at open parking place at Arambol in Pernem- North Goa and caught Datta Bahadur Nath red-handed with contraband charas weighing 930 grams, all worth Rs 3,72,000," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor