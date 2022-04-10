Netherlands man travels thousands of miles to see Indian artwork on Tibetan culture in Bengal

Impressed by the artworks on Tibetan culture by an Indian artisan, a Netherlands national travelled thousands of miles away from his home to see the beautification of Lord Buddha idols with his own eyes in West Bengal's Siliguri.

The founder-director of the Museum of Contemporary Tibetan Art, Emmen in the Netherlands, Lama Tashi Norbu is marking his presence daily at the studio of Utpal Paul, an Indian artist in Siliguri's PalPara since March 10 this year.

Norbu said that he had been immensely impressed with Paul's excellent artwork on social networking sites a few months ago.

Speaking to ANI, Norbu said, "I fell in love with his creations, the sculptures he has made on Tibetan culture. I wanted to see with my own eyes how he has made such excellent idols of Buddha."

"I have ordered three different idols of Buddha- Manjusri- Buddha of wisdom, which is three feet long weighs six kg, Avaloketeshvava- Buddha of compassion (two feet long that weighs 2 kg) and Buddha Shakyamuni. We will exhibit them in the museum. I think the government should come forward to support the artisans like Utpal," he added.

Meanwhile, Paul, the artist said that he had learnt about the Tibetan sculptures of gods and goddesses from some experts in Bhutan and Sikkim.

"I have learnt about the Tibetan sculpture of gods and goddesses from the experts of Bhutan and Sikkim. I am happy that my work is getting recognition at the international level," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

