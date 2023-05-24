New Delhi: Biker succumbs to injuries after accident in Pragati Maidan tunnel

New Delhi [India], May 24 : A 19-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after meeting with a bike accident in Pragati Maidan tunnel, said Delhi police.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rajan Rai.

Due to the lack of a network in the tunnel, there was a delay in informing the police about the incident, said the police. Amid delay in reaching the hospital, the deceased succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Lady Hardinge Hospital, as per the police.

Giving details of the incident, the police said the deceased met with the accident while returning from Meerut and was going to his home in Uttam Nagar in Delhi.

"The deceased suffered from brain injuries as his helmet was completely damaged in the accident," added the police.

Further details are awaited.

