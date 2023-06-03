New Delhi: One held for possessing Heroin

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man who was allegedly a part of the intra-state drug syndicate. The police recovered 3.16 grams of Heroin from his possesion.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Nazim. The Delhi Police said that on June 2, it recieved a tip-off regarding drug trafficking near ISBT Kashmere Gate.

The police conducted a raid under the flyover, Yudhisthir Setu, leading the road towards Tis Hazari Court.

Accordingly, a case u/s 21 NDPS Act was registered at PS Kashmiri Gate, Delhi and investigation was taken up.

The accused, Nazim, told the police that his fnancial condition is very poor and that he came to Delhi from his home state, Uttar Pradeh about six months back and started working in a cloth factory.

Further, he told the police that a man named Owaisi tricked him into the drug-tarficking business. Later, willing to lead a lavish life and earn more money, he started supplying drugs in various parts of Delhi as well as the National Capital Region, he further told the police.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, on April 27, VK Saxena chaired the 5th meeting of the State level committee of NCORD (National Narcotics Coordination) and issued strict instructions to the agencies to make the national capital 'drug-free'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor