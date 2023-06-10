New Delhi: Police held one for raping, defaming woman after faking identity as Hindu

New Delhi [India], June 10 : A youth has been arrested by the Delhi Police for alleged rape and defamation of a girl.

An incident of rape and defamation was reported in PS Karawal Nagar, Delhi. A youth identified as Shahrukh had allegedly hidden his identity, represented himself as a Hindu, befriended the victim, and allegedly raped her.

"On June 9, 2023, a complainant, namely NNNN D/o BBBB R/o West Karawal Nagar Delhi, age 22 years, arrived at PS Karawal Nagar and reported that a boy, namely Shahrukh, hid his identity and misrepresented himself as a Hindu, and in October 2020, he be-friended with the victim and made physical relations with her," said the police.

Over a period of time, the victim came to know about the identity of the accused, but by that time, the accused had captured the victim's obscene photos and videos and allegedly threatened to share the photos and videos online if she broke up with him.

"Over a period of time, in January 2023, she came to know about his religion, she opposed the same and wanted to break up with him. But, during their friendship, Shahrukh had captured her obscene photos and videos with wrong deeds through WhatsApp video calls, about which she wasn't aware. Later, he started to threaten her and pressurise her to befriend him, or he would share her obscene photos and videos on the social media platform, i.e., Instagram, etc.," said the police.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

