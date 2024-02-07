New Guidelines: Mobile Towers Banned in Core Tiger Habitats

Mobile towers will no longer be allowed in core or critical tiger habitats across the country, according to fresh guidelines issued by the Environment Ministry.

According to the ministry's January order, the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) received numerous proposals for erecting mobile towers and laying optical fiber cables in national parks, sanctuaries, tiger reserves, and corridors.

While acknowledging the importance of providing connectivity to people residing near wildlife areas, the ministry emphasized that such installations must not compromise wildlife habitat protection.

The order raises concerns about the potential misuse of mobile connectivity by poachers and other wildlife offenders. It mandates avoiding core/critical tiger habitats, designated under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, for tower installations.

Any proposal for 4G connectivity in these areas seeking SCNBWL approval must be accompanied by an undertaking from the district magistrate confirming the unavailability of alternative revenue or private lands.