New vessel 'Urja Pravaha' inducted into Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard Ship (Auxiliary Barge) named Urja Pravaha has been inducted into the Indian Coast Guard at Gujarat's Bharuch.

Urja Pravaha arrived in Kochi on Friday and will be under the operational command of Coast Guard District Headquarters-4 (Kerala and Mahe), in addition to auxiliary barge Urja Shrota, which was based here since 2017, a press release of the Indian Coast Guard said.

As per the release, the ship will enhance the desired logistics support for ships deployed at far-flung areas in the Maritime Operational area including EEZ and Lakshadweep/ Minicoy islands.

The Auxiliary Barge Urja Pravaha is 36 meters long and is designed to carry Cargo Ship Fuel, Aviation Fuel and Fresh Water.

"The induction of ship to the Indian Coast Guard at Kochi will definitely optimise the Indian Coast Guard's operational capability at sea," the release read.

A welcome ceremony was held at the Indian Coast Guard jetty, Fort Kochi on the arrival of the auxiliary barge on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

