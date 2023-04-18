NIA all set to take over Kerala train fire case

Thiruvananthapuram, April 18 With the SIT of Kerala Police unable to make a major headway in the Kerala train fire case, the NIA, according to sources, is all set to take over the case and a notification is likely to come out later in the day.

On April 2, 27-year-old Delhi resident Shahrukh Saifi set ablaze a few passengers by dousing them with petrol in the moving train from Kozhikode.

He later travelled on the same train to Kannur and after a few hours boarded another train from there and got down at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

In the incident, three passengers, who were witness to the incident, out of fear jumped out of the moving train, only to die, while nine others in the train suffered burn injuries.

Sources aid that the Centre was not satisfied with the Kerala Police probe. It was only with the intervention of central agencies who alerted the ATS division of Maharashtra Police that Saifi was located at Ratnagiri and was arrested.

Saifi was handed over to the Kerala Police, and was soon taken to Kozhikode. His police custody ends on Tuesday.

The Railway Police has registered a case against Saifi and UAPA charges have also been put.

Even though Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan applauded the efforts of Kerala Police for their efforts, the Centre was unhappy with the way and it surfaced when Union Minister V. Muraleedharan slammed the police for its inefficiency. Muraleedharan said the only thing that the Kerala Police did after the incident was to drive Saifi and that too without proper security from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra to Kozhikode.

On Monday, it became clear that the NIA will be taking over the case when the SIT head ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar told the media that Saifi was a highly radicalised person and the probe team has been able to find out all what he did right from the time he boarded the train till his arrest at Ratnagiri.

It became even more clear when state BJP president K.Surendran slammed the Kerala government for its soft attitude towards terror related events and the outcome of it was the train fire case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor