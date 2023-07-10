NIA arrests 7th accused in West Bengal electric detonators and explosives seizure case

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested the seventh accused in the June 2022 West Bengal case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, Nonels (non-electric detonators) and explosives.

Earlier, six accused have been arrested for their role in the case.

Manoj Ghosh, a resident of Birbhum district in West Bengal, was arrested from Bahadurpur on the basis of disclosures by three previously arrested accused, Rintu Sk, Merajuddin Ali Khan alias Meraj Khan alias Meraz Khan, and Mir Md Nuruzzaman alias Romeo alias Mir alias Jamai alias Prince.

The NIA had chargesheeted Meraj and Prince on June 28 this year in the case.

Manoj has been identified as one of the illegal miners (illegal operator of a stone quarry) to whom Rintu SK used to supply gelatin, detonators and ammonium nitrate, said the NIA.

A raid conducted at Manoj's illegal Godown on June 28 had led to the seizure of one pistol, alongwith with ammunition, 16.25 kgs of gelatin sticks (total of 130 in number) and one bag containing 50 kg of ammonium nitrate, said the anti-terror agency.

The case was registered in September 2022 following the seizure of around 81,000 electric detonators from a vehicle in the Md Bazar Police Station area in Birbhum by a team of Special Task Force, West Bengal. The vehicle's driver, Ashish Keora was also arrested, and subsequent searches had led to the seizure of another 2,525 electric detonators, 27,000 kg of ammonium nitrate and 1,625 kgs of gelatin sticks from an illegal Godown.

NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case.

