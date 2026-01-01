NIA begins probe into Rajasthan explosives seizure case; accused questioned over 150 kg ammonium nitrate

Jaipur, Jan 1 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun its investigation into a case involving the recovery of 150 kg explosive material, identified as ammonium nitrate, from a car in Tonk district of Rajasthan, an official said.

An NIA team reached Tonk on Thursday, and started questioning the accused in connection with the seizure.

Earlier, the District Special Team (DST) had arrested two accused -- Surendra and Surendra Mochi -- both residents of Chironj village under Barauni police station limits, on Wednesday.

Following the recovery of the explosive material, security agencies were placed on high alert in the district.

Along with the NIA, teams from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have also interrogated the accused as part of the multi-agency investigation.

According to sources, an NIA team arrived at Barauni Police Station from Jaipur at around 6 a.m. on Thursday and initiated questioning of the accused to ascertain the purpose behind transporting such a large quantity of explosives.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether the ammonium nitrate had been supplied earlier to other cities or individuals, and to establish its intended use and destination within Tonk district. Sources said that an IB team had already questioned the accused on Wednesday night, prior to the arrival of the NIA team on Thursday morning.

The investigating agencies are also probing the possibility that the ammonium nitrate was meant for illegal mining activities in the Tonk hills, as the chemical is frequently misused for such purposes.

The DST recovered a substantial quantity of explosive material from the accused persons' vehicle. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra, the explosives were transported from Bundi district and were intended to be supplied in Tonk.

He said the explosive material was concealed in four bags disguised as urea fertiliser. During the search, police seized 150 kg of ammonium nitrate, 200 highly dangerous explosive cartridges, six bundles of safety fuse wire and approximately 1,100 metres of wire.

Further investigation is underway, with multiple central and state agencies coordinating closely to trace the source, network and intended use of the seized explosives, officials said.

