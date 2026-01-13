NIA chargesheets third accused in case related to Maoism revival bid in northern states

New Delhi, Jan 13 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a set of charges against the third accused in a case related to attempts to revive a CPI (Maoist) Northern Regional Bureau (NRB), an official said.

Priyanshu Kashyap alias Rakesh alias Nilesh, a resident of Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, has been charged under sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act in the supplementary chargesheet filed on Tuesday by the NIA. The anti-terror agency had earlier charge sheeted two others, Ajay Singhal and Vishal Singh, in February and November last year, respectively, in the case.

The case relates to attempts by various leaders, cadres and sympathisers/Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the CPI (Maoist) to re-energise the terror organisation’s decrepit influence in the NRB, comprising the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

An active member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror organisation, Priyanshu was in charge of the outfit’s Area Cell Committee in Delhi and Sub-Zonal Committee (SZC) in Rohtak.

Arrested in July 2025, he was found by NIA to be engaged in ideological indoctrination, recruitment and mobilisation for CPI (Maoist), and was also involved in the revival of front organisations and dissemination of banned material for the banned outfit.

The NIA investigations had further revealed that Priyanshu had carried out his underground activities under a false identity, using clandestine methods. He was found in possession of various incriminating underground and operational documents of CPI (Maoist), leading to the filing of charges against him.

In a separate case on January 9, the NIA filed a charge sheet against two more accused in the Assam Independence Day IED seizure case of 2024.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Guwahati, the anti-terror agency has indicted Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi under various sections of the IPC, Explosive Substance Act and UA(P) Act.

The duo, both residents of Dibrugarh district of Assam, were arrested in June 2025 by the NIA, which took over the case from the Dispur Police in September 2024.

The filing of charges against the two took the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case to five, as the NIA had earlier, in June last year, charged three other accused in the case.

