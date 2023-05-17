NIA conducts raids at Haryana's Bahadurgarh in terror-narcotics-smugglers-gangsters nexus cases

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], May 17 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at Haryana's Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district in connection with terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases.

NIA is conducting searches at more than 100 locations in six states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the sources, a joint team of NIA and Special Task Force (STF) searched the house of Bhupendra alias Khali of the Neeraj Bawana gang.

"Bhupendra has been involved in various cases including robbery and snatching. Cases have also been registered against him in the same matter," sources said.

The sources said that NIA also conducted a search at Bhupendra's village Dighal in Haryana around seven months ago.

The anti-terror agency in close coordination with state police forces conducted these raids at the premises and other places linked to suspects. The raids are still going on.

Earlier on January 25 this year, the agency arrested one Deepak Ranga, the main shooter in the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May 2022 in its case RC-37/2022/NIA/DLI, from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur as he was a close associate of Canada based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

Apart from his involvement in the May RPG attack, Deepak has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including violent killings. He has been actively receiving terror funds and logistical support from Rinda and Landa.

Since the registration of three criminal cases against the above terror-gangster-drug smuggler network, NIA has already arrested 19 leaders and members of various Organised criminal gangs, two Arms suppliers and one big financier connected with the network under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Canada-based Arsh Dalla has been designated as an 'individual terrorist' by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9, this year.

