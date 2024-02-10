NIA Conducts Raids to Dismantle Terror Infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) initiated raids in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure and curb the activities of individuals allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalization of youths, officials confirmed.

The operations, currently underway in various locations such as Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu city, are aimed at targeting suspected elements linked to terror networks.

According to officials, the NIA teams conducted searches at a private school and properties associated with three of its key members, including the residence of the chairman.