NIA conducts search in J-K's Srinagar in terror-funding case
By ANI | Published: March 27, 2022 09:26 PM2022-03-27T21:26:02+5:302022-03-27T21:35:02+5:30
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in connection with an NGO terror-funding case.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in connection with an NGO terror-funding case.
According to the NIA, the case pertains to the collection and transfer of funds by certain Non-Government organisations (NGOs), Trusts, Societies and Organizations on behalf of separatists/terrorist organizations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in Kashmir Valley.
The search was conducted in Srinagar's Sonwar Bagh on the premises of a suspected person which led to the recovery of documents related to financial transactions.
Further investigation in the case is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app