NIA Conducts Searches at 31 places in Haryana, Rajasthan in Connection With Murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 31 places in Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred the investigation into the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi to the NIA. This decision was made due to the apparent involvement of high-profile gangsters in the crime. The NIA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

National Investigation Agency is conducting searches at 31 places in Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi pic.twitter.com/E9jYpe1itU — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

On December 5, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was fatally shot at his residence in Jaipur. The shocking incident, which took place, was recorded by CCTV cameras. Following the tragedy, gangster Rohit Godara, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, asserted responsibility for Gogamedi's murder through a post on Facebook.