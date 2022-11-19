NIA files charge sheet against 5 accused in Chanapora arms recovery case in J-K

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet before NIA Special Judge, Jammu against five accused persons in Chanapora arms haul recovery case.

The chargesheet was filed against Aamir Mushtaq Ganie, Adnan Ahsan Wani, Ashaiq Hussain Hajam alias Ashiq, Ghulam Mohideen Dar and Faisal Munir under sections 120B and 204 of IPC; Section 17, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act and Section 25(1AA) of the Arms Act.

Aamir Mushtaq Ganie and Adnan Ahsan Wani residents of Chanapora, Srinagar. Ashaiq Hussain Hajam and Ghulam Mohideen Dar are residents of Budgam. While, Faisal Munir is a resident of Jammu.

The case was initially registered on May 23 at Chanapora police station in Srinagar relating to the Chanapora arms haul recovery. NIA re-registered the case on June 18.

NIA statement said the investigation revealed that above said accused persons are cadres of 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a proscribed terrorist organization that conspired to supply the consignments of arms, ammunition and funds to the terrorists of TRF/LeT to carry out the target killings in Jammu and Kashmir thereby creating terror among the people. The investigation also revealed that the above said accused persons used to receive these arms consignments from Pakistan.During the investigation, NIA said it has been found that the accused persons are associated with their Pakistan-based handlers/operative/commanders of LeT/TRF and radicalized, motivated and instigated vulnerable youth to join terrorist groups, such as TRF/LeT in Kashmir.

The recovery of a lot of incriminating materials relating to arms, ammunition, chats about terror funds besides other materials from the mobile phones of accused persons, established the fact that these accused persons were engaged in terror activities for a long time and thereby threatening the security, integrity and sovereignty of India, said the central agency.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

