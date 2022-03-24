NIA files chargesheet against narcotics trafficker in Salaya drug seizure case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a narcotics trafficker in the Salaya drug seizure case.

The anti-terror agency filed the supplementary chargesheet against an accused Shahid Kasam Sumra from Gujarat in NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad.

The case is related to criminal conspiracy hatched by earlier arrested accused Arshad Sota in Dubai along with Pakistani nationals for delivering narcotic drugs in Gujarat from Pakistan.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the NIA said, 500 kg of narcotic drugs were delivered in three consignments, and the last consignment was in form of a supply of 200 kg of heroin. The NIA had re-registered the case and took over its investigation from Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Gujarat.

According to an official statement, the accused charge-sheeted yesterday was a close associate of earlier arrested accused persons Arshad Razak Sota and Rafik Adam Sumra and had absconded after committing the crime.

Shahid Kasam Sumra had stored, transported and delivered 495 Kg of the drugs, out of the 500 kg received from Pakistan to Amritsar in Punjab through his associates, the statement read.

Moreover, connected offence registered by Special Task Force (Border Range), Amritsar in its FIR on January 31, 2020, was also taken up by the NIA, said the agency.

The NIA has already filed two charge sheets against 9 arrested accused on August 7, 2020, and May 24 last year in this case.

Further investigation into the case is continuing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor