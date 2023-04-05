NIA files chargesheet in terror-funding case

New Delhi, April 5 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) terror funding case, linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI), which had allegedly set up the trust to mobilise funds to further its anti-India agenda even after it was banned.

JEI was declared an Unlawful Association in 2019. The NIA, which was subsequently mandated to investigate the continued suspicious activities of the banned terror outfit, had registered a case against JEI in September 2022.

The NIA filed the chargesheet before a Special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said that they filed the chargesheet after extensive investigations and multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA has chargesheeted a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist, Mushtaq Ahmed Mir a.k.a. Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Md. Amir Shamshi, and chairperson of AHET, Abdul Hamid Ganai a.k.a. Abdul Hamid Fayaz and AHET under various sections of UA(P)Act and IPC.

"Investigations have revealed that Md. Amir Shamshi was responsible for the day to day working of AHET, which was formed by JEI with the explicit purpose of mobilising funds to carry on its secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Amir collected funds for JEI, J&K, through the trust in the form of educational and religious donations. He channelized the funds to his co-accused, Amir-e-Jamaat (Head of JEI J&K) Abdul Hamid Ganai, to further the banned outfit's anti-India agenda," said the NIA.

Amir Shamshi also conspired with Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, originally a resident of Rajouri.

Mushtaq sent funds to Amir from Pakistan through Hawala channels. Amir used these funds to organise propaganda meetings to motivate individuals to engage in secessionist and terror activities.



atk/pgh

