NIA raids 12 places in J&K

Srinagar, May 2 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday was conducting raids at 12 places across Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA sources said the raids are part of the ongoing investigation in a militancy related case.

"These raids are going on in Awantipora, Pulwama, Anantnag and Srinagar district in the Valley and also in Poonch and Jammu districts of Jammu division.

"These raids are part of the ongoing investigation in a militancy related case," sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor