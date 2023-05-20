NIA raids 15 locations in J&K

Srinagar, May 20 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids across 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an ongoing terror funding case, officials said on Saturday.

In the Kashmir division, searches are being carried out in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara and Srinagar, while in the Jammu division, raids are underway in and Poonch and Jammu districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor