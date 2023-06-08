NIA raids 7 locations in J'khand, Bihar in 2018 murder case involving CPI(Maoist)

New Delhi, June 8 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently conducted searches at seven locations in Jharkhand and Bihar in connection with the murder of Naresh Singh Bhokta by CPI(Maoist), a banned terrorist organisation, an official said here on Thursday.

Bhokta was abducted and killed on November 2, 2018, after being labelled as a police informer by the top leadership and Naxal cadres of CPI (Maoist) at a so-called 'Jan Adalat' (public hearing) called by the banned terrorist outfit. His body was found near village Badhai Bigha in the area of Police Station Madanpur of Aurangabad district, Bihar.

The probe agency conducted searches on the premises of the accused and suspected in Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and Palamu in Jharkhand.

"The searches were conducted on the residential premises of five arrested Commanders and two suspected OGWs/supporters of the CPI (Maoist). The searches led to the seizure of various digital devices, mobile phones, SIM cards, along with incriminating documents," said the official.

Initially, the Bihar Police was handling the matter, but later it was handed over to the NIA on June 4, 2022.

A total of nine persons have been arrested in the case so far. In February 2023, the NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against one accused Ajay Singh Bhokta.

