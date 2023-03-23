Night bus service in Srinagar to start soon

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 : In first, Night Bus Service to start in Srinagar on different routes to facilitate the general public.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Thursday convened a meeting of officers to chalk out a plan for the induction of SRTC Bus for night transport service. The bus service will be available upto 10 pm.

The meeting was attended by Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir; Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, City; General Manager JKSRTC and other officers.

Addressing the officers, Divisional Commissioner directed J-K SRTC to spare more than fourteen buses which shall run on different routes of Srinagar to facilitate the general public after dusk when public transport usually remains unavailable to commuters.

He also directed RTO Kashmir to identify routes to ply SRTC buses and he instructed him to frame the time schedule simultaneously and submit the same by today.

Bidhuri also instructed the concerned smart city officer to pace up the ongoing works and remove debris and material from roads to avoid bottleneck obstacles.

