Nine booked for irregularities in UKPSE exam, CM Dhami says "culprits won't be spared"

A case has been registered against nine people at Haridwar's Kankhal police station on Friday after an investigation by Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) for the irregularities in AE/JE exam under Uttarakhand Public Services Examination (UKPSE), as informed by Uttarakhand CMO.

The case was filed after the strict instruction of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who said that those found guilty in the question paper leak case would not be spared and assured rolling out the country's strictest anti-copying law in the state.

Nine people were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420, 40 and 120-B; 3/4 Public Examination Act and 7/8 in the Corruption Act 1988.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami said that the government is determined to reform the system and said, "Recently complaints were received about some examinations. A preliminary inquiry was conducted in which the irregularities were confirmed. Strict action will be taken and the culprits will not be spared."

He further said that in the past as well, those involved in the irregularities in various recruitments have been sent to jail.

"A system to conduct transparent and clean recruitment examination is being made. Exams are being conducted according to the recruitment calendar issued. The country's most stringent anti-copying law is going to be brought soon. No injustice will be allowed to happen to the youth of the state," CM Dhami said.

( With inputs from ANI )

