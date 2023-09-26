Nine IAS officers transferred in Bihar

Patna, Sep 26 The Bihar government transferred nine IAS officers including the son-in-law of a former Union Minister on Tuesday.

Aurangabad District Magistrate (DM) and son-in-law of former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh, Suharsh Bhagat was transferred to the Health Department on the post of Additional Executive Director.

Srikant Shastri, DM of Kishanganj, was transferred to Aurangabad while Tushar Singla, Joint Secretary of the Finance Department was sent to Kishanganj as DM.

Similarly, Jamui DM Awanish Kumar Singh was transferred to Munger as DM while Pankaj Kumar, Director of the Education Department, was sent to Sheohar as DM.

Rakesh Kumar, Joint Secretary at Chief Minster's Secretariat, was transferred to Jamui as DM while Navin Kumar, DM of Munger, was transferred to Rohtas.

Sources said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the decision after the meeting with Lalu Prasad on Monday evening.

