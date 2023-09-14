Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Cases rise to 5, over 700 people on contact list

Kerala's Health Minister Veena George announced on Wednesday the confirmation of another case of the Nipah virus, bringing the total number of affected individuals in the state to five. The new case involves a 24-year-old health worker employed at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The minister further stated that contact tracing procedures have been initiated in response to this development.

As the state government has announced containment zones and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, the contact list of the patients has become a reason for worry as 700 people have come into contact of the patients. Out of these 700, about 77 are in the high-risk category, Kerala health minister Veena George said.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour control room was set up in the neighbouring district of Wayanad following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode The Wayanad district administration also constituted 15 core committees to lead the prevention and surveillance activities and effectively deal with emergency situations.

The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious, the government said. The condition of all 76 people who are in the high-risk contact category remains stable, State Health Minister Veena George had said.