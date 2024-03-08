Nishad Party eyes a seat in UP Vidhan Parishad

Lucknow, March 8 Nishad Party president and UP Minister Sanjay Nishad has sought a seat in the upcoming Vidhan Parishad elections.

Elections to ten seats of Vidhan Parishad are going to be held on March 21. So far no party has announced its candidate for the seats.

He said on Friday that he will be going to Delhi to meet the BJP leaders in this regard.

Minister Nishad said that his party had won 11 seats in the Assembly polls -- five of which were by his candidates on BJP symbol while six won the polls as Nishad Party candidates.

Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen Nishad is currently the BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar. He had earlier won the by-election on the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in 2018 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

“I am amazed that the BJP has not yet given us a seat for the Lok Sabha. The Nishad community has three to four lakh votes in 27 Lok Sabha constituencies but we are asking for much less,” he said on Friday.

It is noteworthy that the BJP has already given the Ghosi seat to Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and its president Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his son Arvind Rajbhar as the candidate.

The BJP had lost the Ghosi seat to the SP-BSP candidate in 2019.

The Ghosi seat, this time, will be contested by the Samajwadi Party in alliance with the Congress. The SP is still to name its candidate on the seat which has a sizeable number of OBCs and minorities.

