Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 3 NH projects worth Rs 1,206 crore in Siliguri

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of three highways in Siliguri in the presence of the members of Parliament -- Raju Bisht and Jayant Kumar Roy -- and several other central and state officials.

The inaugurated projects include two-lane road over bridge (ROB) in replacement of level crossing at 615.5 km of NH-31 (Oodlabari). According to an official statement, this project would give significant boost to international connectivity and ROB in lieu of level crossing at 661.100 km on NH-31 (Maynaguri). It would help to reduce accidents due to an improved safety features and minimise the travelling distance and time.

Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation stone was laid on Thursday for the development to 4/6-lanning of NH-31 with service roads on both sides from the end of AH-02 on NH-31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment in the districts of West Bengal. It would boost connectivity to Northeastern India and the neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

According to the statement, the development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in West Bengal as well as eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards agricultural and towards sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

