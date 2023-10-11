Nitish Kumar divided Bihar through caste survey: R.C.P. Singh

Patna, Oct 11 Former Union Minister and JD-U leader R.C.P. Singh, who is now in the BJP, on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of dividing the state into pieces through the caste survey.

"Nitish Kumar has formed a Shia Board in Bihar but ignored them in the caste survey. The Bihar government has left Shia Muslims during the counting of the survey and hence this survey has no authenticity.

"Nitish Kumar always says that people of every religion are living in Bihar. Nalanda is a home of people belonging to Buddhist and Jain religions. There is no such data of Buddhists and Jains in the survey. Where did they disappear?” Singh asked.

The Nitish Kumar government has not given justice to the Banias (traders community). The survey agents did not reach the doorsteps of a majority of the traders community. He has ruined Bihari Asmita and divided the society in many pieces through this survey," he alleged.

