Nitish Kumar expresses condolences to Kaimur road accident victims’ kin

Patna, Feb 26 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased who lost their lives in Kaimur road accident in which nine persons were killed.

Among the victims -- was Chotu Pandey -- the famous Bhojpuri singer and a native of Buxar district. He along with other members of an orchestra company were on the way to Uttar Pradesh to perform in an event when their Mahindra Scorpio SUV met with an accident at Devkali village.

The other deceased have been identified as Prakash Rai, Anu Pandey, Shashi Pandey, Satyaprakash Mishra and Bagish Pandey -- who belong to Bihar’s Buxar district.

While the deceased Simran Srivastava is a resident of Kasigaon village in Kanpur district and Anchal Tiwari belongs to Hanumannagar Chembur locality in Mumbai.

A bike rider Dadhibal Singh is a resident of Devkali village of Mohania in Kaimur district also died in the mishap.

The police said that victims were travelling in the SUV which was plying on Sasaram to Varanasi stretch on the six lane national highway at a very high speed.

