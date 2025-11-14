Nitish Kumar Set For 5th Consecutive Term As NDA Poised for Grand Victory in Bihar Elections 2025

As vote counting for the Bihar assembly elections continues, the ruling NDA has taken a comfortable lead in early trends, leaving the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, headed by Tejashwi Yadav, struggling to regain ground. Veteran leader and longest-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is once again poised for the top post.The Bihar elections are being viewed as a crucial test for JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving CM, whose political stock has been under scrutiny following shifting alliances and anti-incumbency sentiments.Most exit polls predicted a win for the ruling NDA, with one projecting a close fight between the ruling alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have historically been inaccurate.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought re-election, banking on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc sought votes on the basis of anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and job promises.Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) expressed confidence in the NDA’s win, and said the government of good governance is returning to the state.“Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again," the Chief Minister’s party mentioned in an X post.

Meanwhile, the RJD and its allies also remain equally optimistic. Speaking to reporters, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Whatever the speculation is, the results will be in our favour." “Nitish Kumar’s government is going to exit, and the Mahagathbandhan will form the government. We are vigilant and keeping an eye everywhere, and to protect the future of Bihar, people have blessed Tejashwi," Tiwari said. “Nitish Kumar’s government is there for only a few hours now, their exit is certain. The moment people were waiting for has arrived. Tejashwi ji will take the oath on November 18," he said.Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the two-phase elections held on November 6 and 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 2,616 candidates.