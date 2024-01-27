Nitish Kumar's Alliance Ambiguity Heightens Bihar's Political Drama; BJP's Sushil Modi Remarks Spark Speculation

Power dynamics in Bihar witnessed a surge on Friday as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also the leader of JD(U), hinted at a possible realignment with the BJP-led NDA. This speculation arose following remarks by Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, who asserted that in politics, "doors are never closed permanently."

The visible strain within the JD(U)-RJD alliance was evident when Kumar attended a Republic Day high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, while his deputy Tejashwi Yadav chose to abstain. Kumar, engaging in pleasantries with other attendees, maintained a cryptic silence on Yadav's absence, leaving room for speculation.

Addressing reporters post-event, Kumar deflected queries on Yadav's whereabouts, stating it was for RJD leaders to clarify. Meanwhile, sources revealed Yadav was strategizing with party insiders to counter potential power shifts if Kumar decides to terminate the alliance.

Expressing concern over the ambiguity, RJD national spokesman Manoj Kumar urged Kumar to dispel the confusion, emphasizing that only the Chief Minister could provide clarity.

Responding to queries, Neeraj Kumar, JD(U)'s chief spokesperson, reiterated their leader's presence within the Mahagathbandhan, dismissing any room for uncertainty. In Delhi, Sushil Kumar Modi noted the fluid nature of political alliances, suggesting doors could reopen based on necessity. This comment followed BJP's prior stance of closing doors on Kumar post their split in August 2022.

The developments underscore the intricate power play and uncertainty looming over Bihar's political landscape, with alliances hanging in the balance and Kumar's next move holding significant implications.