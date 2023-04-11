No action yet on complaint regarding injuries in Kerala Assembly ruckus: K.K Rema

Thiruvananthapuram, April 11 Sole MLA of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India K.K.Rema on Tuesday expressed disappointment over inaction on her complaint regarding injuries she suffered in the Assembly ruckus on March 15.

"This is the state of affairs in Kerala. Being a woman MLA from the opposition ranks has made things tougher for me", said Rema who is the widow of slain former CPI(M) leader T.P.Chandrasekharan.

Rema said she had given a complaint to Speaker A.N.Shamseer and the State Police chief on the attack she faced in the state Assembly while the opposition was on a democratic protest before the Speaker's office during the session.

"If this is the state of affairs of a legislator, I shudder to think how it would be for the common man. We all see how quick things move and people are arrested when a social media post is made against the Chief Minister," she stated.

She said the way she was dealt with during the peaceful protest and the injuries she had suffered to her hand.

"I came under heavy attack from the CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan, MLA Sachin Dev and the party's mouthpiece - Deshabhimani, who published false news about me for a few days. I have sent a legal notice to all and if they fail to apologise for their wrong acts, I will move legally both civil and criminal," said Rema.

Last month, she allegedly received a letter asking her to withdraw her case against the events that took place inside the Assembly on March 15.

And if she fails to withdraw her case, she would be eliminated. The letter was signed from 'Payyanur Comrades'.

Rema, who won the election with the support of the Congress-led UDF, is the widow of Chandrasekheran, who was brutally murdered by a group of attackers near his house in Kozhikode in 2012.

He had left the party in 2008 and formed his own party, the Revolutionary Marxist Party.

Eleven people, including three local CPI-M leaders, were sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the killing.

Even after the murder of her husband with the alleged knowledge of the CPI(M) top brass, Vijayan, who was the then State party secretary had called him a "renegade", a remark that had come under huge attack from numerous quarters.

